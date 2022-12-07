Deborah Posey Turner, 61, of Owensboro, was called home from labor to reward by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 20, 2022, and she answered the call. She was born in Owensboro December 7, 1960, to the late Unie Frank and Barbara Posey.
Deborah was a member of Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ of Owensboro where Timothy Williams is the pastor. Deborah gave her life to the Lord at an early age. She was a mother, daughter, sister, friend, comedian, lover of children, champion of cultural diversity, and a child of God. Deborah graduated from Owensboro Senior High School and received her associate’s degree in social and behavioral sciences from Western Kentucky University. She worked at GTE Mobile for many years and later at Owensboro Public Schools.
Those left to honor her memory include three sons, Daniel Posey, Timothy Turner Jr., and Nathaniel Turner; three siblings, Trent Jackson, David (Katrina) Posey, and Shanaé Posey; four cherished friends, Brenda Howard, Jacqueline Mayfield Jones, Lorna Hollowell, Antinuque Wilhite, and Amania Drane; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Deborah Turner will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 West 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42301, with Elder Daniel Posey as the eulogist and Apostle William Wayne Simmons, Sr. at the officiant. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Sis. Turner.
