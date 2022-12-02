Deborah Posey Turner, 61, of Owensboro, was called home from labor to reward by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Wednesday, November 20, 2022, and she answered the call. She was born in Owensboro December 7, 1960, to the late Unie Frank and Barbara Posey.
Deborah was a member of Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ of Owensboro where Timothy Williams is the Pastor. Deborah gave her life to the Lord at an early age. She was a mother, daughter, sister, friend, comedian, lover of children, champion of cultural diversity, and a child of God. Deborah graduated from Owensboro Senior High School and received her associates degree in social and behavioral sciences from Western Kentucky University. She worked at GTE Mobile for many years and later at Owensboro Public Schools.
Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Daniel Posey, Timothy Turner Jr., and Nathaniel Turner; siblings, Trent Jackson, David (Katrina) Posey, and Shanaé Posey; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family of Deborah Posey Turner offers a special thanks to Brandy Little French for her care and support to the family and her hard work and ongoing dedication to making this Homegoing Celebration very special.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 West 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42301, with Elder Daniel Posey as the eulogist and Apostle William Wayne Simmons, Sr. as the officiant. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Sis. Turner.
