PELLVILLE — Deborah Stephens Boling, 67, of Pellville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her home. She was born in Owensboro on Aug. 6, 1953, to the late Kirtley and Elizabeth Rearden Stephens. Debbie was a homemaker and a member of Pellville Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for many years and also sang in the choir, taught vacation Bible school and was active in ACTeens. Debbie enjoyed her time spent with family, reading, crafts, working in her flowers, UK basketball and recently discovered a love for social media.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Roger Boling; daughter, Cristy (Mark) Powers; son, Todd (Matt) Boling; granddaughter, MaHayla Powers; sisters, Janice (Tom) Wright, Roxanne (Jerry) Smith and Vanessa (Sam) Huff; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her dog, Shae, and grandpuppy, Riley.
Private family services will be held Saturday. Gibson & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with care. Debbie’s family has requested any memorials be made to Pellville Cemetery. Share your memories and condolences with Debbie’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
