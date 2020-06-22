Deborah Sue Willoughby, 65, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Debbie crossed paths with many people during her time on this earth, leaving a beautiful memory with each and every one she encountered. She had a heart for spending time with her grandkids, mission trips to Haiti, reaching souls for Christ, and UK basketball. She was an avid runner and enjoyed running 5K races, winning many awards for first place. Debbie shared the love of Christ to countless people and will rejoice with each and every one of them when they join her at those pearly gates. She chose her field of work in oncology after spending time with her sister, as she too lost her battle to cancer. It was then that Debbie found her calling to use that outlet as a ministry to others nearing the end of their life. While her family knows she is now at peace and resting in the arms of our Lord, she will be especially missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Truman Ashworth; her mother, Maudie Ford; and two sisters, Jeannie Ashworth and Vonnie Williams.
Debbie is survived by her one and only love and husband of 47 years, Roger; daughter, Holly; son, Casey and wife Jaclyn; five beautiful granddaughters; six very special great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gary Ashworth.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Wednesday, June 24 at Bellevue Baptist Church. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and memorial service will start at 12 p.m., with a private burial on Thursday, June 25. In order to comply with CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and follow social distancing standards.
In leu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Romans 15:13
Commented