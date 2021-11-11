Deborah Vowels, 62, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. She was born Feb. 4, 1959, to the late Troy Hubert Vowels and Martha Lucille Blanford. Deborah worked the register and grill at Mcdonald’s for 24 years. In her spare time, Deborah enjoyed relaxing and spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her brother, Martin Wayne Vowels; and her sister, Valenda Vowels.
She is survived by her children, Brian Vowels (Katie Jenkins), Chris (Christina) Vowels and Susan Trent; three grandchildren, Macy, Keegan and Riley; one great-grandchild, Everlee; and her siblings, Joanna (Billy Ray) Hatcher, Loueva (Ernie, Jr.) Davis, Edith Murphy, Margaret (David) Wingfield, Hubert (Christine) Vowels, William Troy (Barbara) Vowels and James (Patty) Vowels.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Services will be noon Friday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with Father Mike officiating.
