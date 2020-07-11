Deborah Yvonne (Gilmore) Jones, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 10, 2020. She was born in Daviess County on Dec. 3, 1952, to Less Gilmore and the late Bobbie Schroader Cartwright Gilmore. Deborah was a self-employed drywall finisher and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Deborah enjoyed fishing.
Along with her father, Deborah is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael Wayne Jones; her children, Michael Jeremy Jones and Sonya Lynette (Robert) Evans; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Doug Eugene (Pat) Gilmore, Sheila (Gary) Hagan and Stephen Jones.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Deborah Yvonne (Gilmore) Jones
