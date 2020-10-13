GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Debra Ann (Hall) Dunn, 59, of Grandview, Indiana died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
Debbie was a family case manager with the Indiana Department of Child Services in Perry County.
Survivors include her husband, Donald L. Dunn; daughter, Christa Garrett; step-daughter, Julie James; siblings, David Hall, Karen Thomas, Kim Ficker, and Kevin Hall.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: Spencer County CASA.
