Debra “Birdie” Vowels, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Dec. 22, 1954, to the late Ernest Ray and Carol C. Feldpausch. Birdie was retired from Shady Rest Barbecue Inn, where she was a longtime cook and a server and considered the owners as her family. She enjoyed cooking, Bunco, camping, bowling, Rummikub and going out to dinner with friends. Birdie loved her family, especially her grandkids.
Along with her parents, Birdie is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Allen Wayne Vowels; and her daughter-in-law, Amy Vowels.
Birdie is survived by her children, Stephanie (Joe) Terry and Chad Vowels; her grandchildren, Austin Terry and Rachel Terry; and her siblings, Joe Feldpausch, Steve Feldpausch, David Feldpausch and Kathy Feldpausch Basham.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Birdie in person at the gathering of friends are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Vowels.
