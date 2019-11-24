Debra Crowe Unser, 62, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Owensboro on Nov. 3, 1957, to the late James R. Crowe and Anna Faye Edmonson Crowe. Debby was very loved by everyone she met because of her ability to show that she was a very strong person but big-hearted at the same time. She was a great daughter, sister, mom, gramawny and ya-ya sister.
Survivors include her mother, Anna Faye Edmonson Crowe; her children, Tiffany Henning, Chanda Storm (Josh) and Lucas Unser (Stephanie); seven grandchildren, Jaiah, Karli, Owen Parker, Connor, Brayden, Ryan Olivia and Kylar; a brother, James "Mike" Crowe; and her aunt, Nancy Gail Edmonson Potter.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
