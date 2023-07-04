FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Debra Howell, 68, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 26, 2023, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Debra Kaye Howell was born Oct. 17, 1954, in Daviess County to the late James Ray “Hammer” and Nelda Faye Holder Free and was married to Thomas Joseph Howell Feb. 11, 1993. Debra was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Howell, who died Aug. 9, 2013, and by her brother, Tony Free.
Survivors include a son, Michael Hinton of Fayetteville, North Carolina; a stepson, Tommy Howell of Lake City, Tennessee; two stepdaughters, Cindy Whittle of Lake City and Jessica Soto of Vacaville, California; and nine grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Debra’s family from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Debra’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Friday.
The Debra Howell family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
