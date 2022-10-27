Debra J. Frazier, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 27, 1954, in Daviess County to the late Opal and Wilma Farmer Hawkins.
She is survived by two sons, Jason Frazier (Stacy) and Nick Frazier (Tiffany); seven grandchildren, Mason, Logan, and Connor Frazier, Brady and Mia Frazier, and Gage and Gavin Walls; sister, Linda Head (Stewart); and two nieces, Michelle Hoover (Toby) and Christie Ashby (Travis).
The funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association, 971-C S. Kenmore Drive, Evansville, IN 47714.
