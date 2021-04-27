ROCKPORT, Ind. — Debra J. Payne, 67, died on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Heartford House in Owensboro.
She spent 20-plus years working at Grandview Aluminum and was a longtime employee for Spencer County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch.
Survivors include her children, Chad Smith (Taylor), Scott Payne (Tiffany), and Chrissy Anderson (Chris); sisters, Jenny Hamilton (Kenny) and Loretta Brown and brother, Gary Smith (Cindy).
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 12 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented