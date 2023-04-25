DALE, INDIANA — Debra K. Durbin, 66, of Dale, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. She was born Jan. 27, 1957, in Warren County to the late Embry Haynes and Eleanor Cooper Haynes. Debra worked for Zenith and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Haynes, and a brother, Embry Dwayne Haynes.
She is survived by a son, Daniel Durbin; sister, Vicky McIntyre (Mike); and a sister-in-law, Jeanyne Haynes.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
