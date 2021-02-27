Debra Kay Smithhart, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 18, 1954, in Kansas and was retired as a cashier for Walmart.
She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Evansville. Debra loved cross-stitching and her two cats, Mr. Missy and Sophia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Cave; a sister, Teresa Cave-Johns; two brothers, Paul and Andy Cave; and a great-grandson, Bryson Hill.
Surviving are her daughter, Kris Wink and husband Tony; her son, Jason Turpen; grandchildren Ashley Turpen-Tabor, Kersten Kinsler, Allison Turpen, Ada lia Turpen and Bradyn Turpen; great-grandchildren Elizabeth Colon and Paisley Aud; two brothers, Scott Cave and wife Deneen and Kenny Cave; her former husband, Darren Smithhart; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
