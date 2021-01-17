Debra Lee Cole Sands, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 24, 1948, in Michigan to the late Delbert and Margaret Cole. She was a member of Glenville Baptist Church and retired from Walmart. Debra was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Women’s Army Corps from 1969-1972.
In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Sands Jr., on Oct. 31, 2017; and a son, James Cole Sands, on May 5, 2018.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Amy Posadas (Antonio) of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Sophia Posadas, Natalia Posadas and Sebastian Posadas; a brother, Delbert “J.R.” Lee Cole Jr. of Michigan; a sister, Holly Halash of Michigan; a sister-in-law, Nancy Sands Engle (Rick); and a nephew, Greg Engle.
Services will be private with burial in Rosehill Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
