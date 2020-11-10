Debra Lee “Debbie” Williams (Colyer), 61, of Owensboro, went to see our Lord on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Elizabethtown, on July 10, 1959, to Helena Colyer (Millay) and the late Maxie Colyer.
Debbie absolutely loved to laugh and even more she loved to quilt and embroidery. She loved her children and grandchildren very much, and lived her life focusing on her family. Debra was a talented seamstress and hairdresser.
Aside from her father, Debbie is preceded in death by her brother, David Colyer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, John D. “J.D.” Williams, Jr.; three sons, Wes McDonald (Anna Taylor), Courtland L. “Cory” Williams, John D. Williams III (Kacee Glenn); a daughter, Katherine M. “Kaytee” (Shawn) Brashear; seven grandchildren, John D. “Jack” Williams IV, Emma Cornwell, Benjamin C. “Ben” Williams, Ayden and Ella Ashford, Charlotte “Charlie” and Abigail “Abbie” Brashear; her mother, Helena Colyer; two brothers, Robbie Colyer and Lee Colyer; and two sisters, Laura Colyer and Lisa Southard.
A Funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will take place Monday, Nov. 9,2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haley McGinnis Funeral Home to assist with final expenses, envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Debbie in person at the visitation or funeral is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Williams.
