CENTRAL CITY — Debra Lee Neal, 59, of Central City, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Tim Neal; son Sam Meinert; daughter Megan Embry; mother Margaret West; brother Rick Brinker; and sister Jeanie Birchler.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at New Harmony Cemetery in Bremen. Burial to follow.
Friends and family are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
