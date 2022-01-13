CROMWELL — Debra Lynn French Allen, 67, of Cromwell, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. She was born January 19, 1954 in Jefferson County, Kentucky to the late Willard Lucian French and Shirley May Goff Caddell. Debbie retired from Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Debbie is survived by, her husband Larry T. Allen of Cromwell; one son, Larry Thomas Allen, Jr of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Jeanna Mae Allen, Larry Thomas Allen III, Isabel Kate Allen and Anna Mai Allen and one great granddaughter, Harley Rose Harmon.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at Oak Grove Church of God in Cromwell. Burial will follow in Green River Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
In case of inclement weather please call 270-274-4443 for changes in arrangements.
