ISLAND — Debra Lynn Sartain, 64, of Island, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home. Debra retired as a property manager for Section 8 Housing in Madisonville and was a member of the Baptist faith.
Survivors: Justin Wilson (Stephanie), Josiah Wilson (Nichole), and Tyler Sartain; mother, Martha Ann Sharp (Ronnie); a brother, Jeroan Jenkins; and a sister, Nancy Moore (John).
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Livermore General Baptist Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Debra’s family.
The Debra Lynn Sartain family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Debra Lynn Sartain, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Debra at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented