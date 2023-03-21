Debra Marie Wootton, 66, of Philpot, sadly left us Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. She was able to pass peacefully at her home in Philpot. She was born Dec. 31, 1956, in Daviess County to the late William Herald Wootton and Catherine Louise Taylor Wootton. Debra was of the Catholic Faith. She enjoyed crime shows, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by her brothers, Jonny, Charlie, Francis, Kenny, and Jamie Wootton and her sisters, Mary Ruth Wootton, Agnus Wootton, Cecilia Howard, and Margaret Edge.
Debra is survived by her brothers, Bernard (Karen) Wootton, of Spring Grove, Illinois and David (Janice) Wootton of Philpot; sister, Mary (Tom) Lucchetti, of Joliet, Illinois; three loving sons, Thomas (Crystal) Hagan of Owensboro, Stephen (Ashley) Hagan of Maceo, and James Hagan of Philpot; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery following the visitation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with prayers at 1 p.m., Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
