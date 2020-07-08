DRAKESBORO — Debrah Lynn Garrett 63, of Drakesboro died Monday at her residence. She was a homemaker and a member of Ark of Safety Church.
Survivors include her son David (Heather) Garrett of Utica; and daughter Katrina (Charles) Price of Drakesboro.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral homes.com.
