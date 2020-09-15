GREENVILLE — Deetra Nell Slaughter, 76, of Greenville, died on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born on March 22, 1944, the daughter of Clarence William Putnam and Thelma Lee Wines Putnam. She was an Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service program technician for 24 years. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Freddie Joe Fleming; her second husband, Delbert Slaughter; and a daughter, Elizabeth Lee Hewgley.
She is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Roger) Calhoun, of Gracey; four grandchildren, Sarah (Ty) Wallace, Dustin Calhoun, Kaitlin Hewgley, and Jacob Calhoun; two great-grandchildren, Jerry Lee Norris, Jr. and Joseph Michael Norris; three sisters, Anita Harrelson, of Greenville, Sharon Putnam, of Central City, and Lynda (Wayne) Thompson, of Greenville; two brothers, Pat Putnam, of Greenville, and Keith (Genon) Putnam, of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by the Rev. Curtis McGhee, with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. For both visitation and funeral service, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines, and all visitors must wear a mask.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
