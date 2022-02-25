MADISONVILLE — Dekatha Elaine “Kay” Bard, 79, of Madisonville, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Heartford House Facility in Owensboro. Kay was born in Madisonville, on September 8, 1942, the daughter of Floyd Browning and Helen Oglesby Browning. She was a member of Yeargin’s Chapel Methodist Church in Graham, and she enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spoiling her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 30 years, John E. Bard, who died on April 28, 2021.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Tommy) Peyton; a grandson, Bradley (Jessica) Peyton; a granddaughter, Hillary (Justin) Lamb; and three great-grandchildren, Addison Peyton, Garrett Peyton, and Booker Lamb.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 25 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Rev. David Fullen officiating. Burial will follow in Yeargin’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, February 25 at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
