HARDINSBURG — Del Jeffries, 64, of Garfield, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He retired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and was a member of Garfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Tayce Jeffries; three daughters, Jessica Harned, Julianne Dinh and Jasmyn Reynolds; mother, Jeanette Davis Jeffries; and brother, LeeGale Jeffries.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Garfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge Health Foundation.
Commented