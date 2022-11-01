ROBARDS — Delana Gail Alvey, 62, of Robards, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. Delana Gail Overfield was born January 29, 1960, in Henderson to James and Shirley Ann Cooper Overfield and was married to Robert Jerome Alvey, Jr. December 14, 1990. Delana retired as a senior case manager from the Kentucky Cabinet for Families and Children, worked for the past 12 years in the family business, Midwest Promotions, and was a member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Robards. She enjoyed planting her flowers and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her daughters.
Delana was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Ann Overfield, and by a stepson, Robert Alvey, III.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Robert Alvey; two daughters, Susannah Alvey and Shelby Alvey both of Robards; her father, James Overfield of Robards; and a sister, Debra Overfield of Greenville.
The graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the funeral arrangements for Delana’s family.
The Delana Gail Alvey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Cherry Hill Baptist Church, 6430 Kentucky 1299, Robards, KY 42452.
