Delano Rogers, 80, of Magan, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home. He was a retired mail carrier and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olan and Ruby Rogers; and his wife, Peggy Rogers.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Gail (James) Roebuck, of Hopkinsville; a granddaughter, Katelyn Roebuck, of Hopkinsville; a sister, Carol Henderson, of Owensboro; a nephew, Kevin Westerfield; and a niece, Dianna Moser.
Services are 12 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Magan with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
