ISLAND — Delbert C. “Bert” Parker, 62, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Delbert Clay Parker was born Dec. 26, 1958, in Hopkins County to the late William Donald “Red” and Nelda Marie Dame Parker, was married to the former Gloria Lavern Tomes on Sept. 17, 1977, and was better known as “Bert” to both his family and friends. Bert retired as a security guard from the D.B. Wilson Station in Ohio County and was a member of Bethel Outreach Ministries in Livermore. He enjoyed caring for his yard and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Gloria Parker; a daughter, Melissa Parker of Island; a son, Matthew Parker (Kara) of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Breanne Parker, Serenity Parker, Gabby Parker and Blaze Parker; three brothers, Gary Parker of Sacramento, Scotty Parker (Yvonne) of Owensboro and Teddy Parker of Calhoun; a sister, Rosa Parker Adams (Jimmy) of Bremen; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Bert’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Bert’s services will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Tuesday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Delbert C. “Bert” Parker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bethel Outreach Ministries, P.O. Box 469, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Bert at
Commented