Delbert Lee Bittel, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home. Born Oct. 28, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Paul Bittel and Marie Wagner Bittel, Delbert lived on the property his family owned for several generations and farmed all his life. He was a simple man who was family oriented, super kind and soft-spoken. Delbert, along with his wife, Kay, attended Pleasant Memorial Baptist Church. He loved his dogs, Tink and Molly, and enjoyed watching reruns of Titanic and Saving Private Ryan as well as old Westerns and John Wayne movies.
In addition to his parents, Delbert also was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Fanese, in 2020; sister Lois Moore; brother Melvin Pate; and brother-in-law Ronnie Millay.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Boswell and husband Brandon of Owensboro; grandchildren Brianna, Blake and Brady Boswell; sister Frances Millay; brother Carl Bittel (Barbara); along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday followed by a service with limited attendance at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Those attending the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Delbert Bittel may be left at www.glenncares.com.
