BEAVER DAM — Delbert Lee Brown, 85, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Taylorsville. He was born May 12, 1937, in Rockport, the son of the late Delbert Drury and Core Mae Bannon Brown. He was in the U.S. Army and was a supervisor at General Electric.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Cannon Brown, and his second wife, Jane Brown.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Brown and Kevin Brown (Julie); daughter, Angie Webb (Darrell); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Lou Carter.
The funeral service will be 7 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
In Honor of Delbert’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats, the family requests that everyone wear a UK shirt or wear blue to the service.
