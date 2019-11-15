Delfin O. Sanchez, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Nov. 13, 2019. He was born Aug. 5, 1938, in El Cerro, New Mexico, to the late Raymundo and Mary Saavedra Sanchez. Delfin was raised in Arizona and graduated from Williams Arizona High School. He met his wife, Sandra, while she was working in a restaurant in Arizona, and they married May 25, 1963. In 1968, they moved to Indiana and then to Kentucky in 1977. Delfin served our country through the Army National Guard and worked as a cell operator at NSA (now Century Aluminum) for over 30 years. He loved sports and was an avid Arizona and Kentucky fan. Delfin was preceded in death by his siblings, Junior and Gloria.
He is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Sandra Fernow Sanchez; children William Jr., Ronald and Ricky Bruner and Lisa Sanchez Sorrels; grandchildren Ashley, Zachary, Katie, Kelsey, Mady and Emma; great-grandchildren Brady, Paisley, Abigail, Bryar, Greyson, Tucker and Jaxon; a special nephew, Danny; and siblings Albert, Lawrence, Edna and Chabel.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
