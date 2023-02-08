DRAKESBORO — Delia Karen Atkinson, 69, of Drakesboro, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. She was a teacher’s instructional aide with the Muhlenberg County School District.
Survivors: husband, Rex Wilburn Atkinson; daughter, Amanda (Cedric) Browning; brothers, Mike Stevenson, Johnny Stevenson, and Mark (Margaret) Stevenson; and sisters, Wanda Stevenson and Cathy Willis.
Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Bibbs Funeral Home Chapel, Greenville.
Final tribute entrusted to Bibbs Funeral Home, 109 Court Row, Greenville, KY 42345.
Online condolences for the family may be shared at bibbsfuneralhome.com.
Commented