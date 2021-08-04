Delight White, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home. She was born in Illinois on May 30, 1927, to the late Andrew and Esther May Huff Stephens. Delight worked at Goodwill in Owensboro for many years before she went on to become a homemaker. She was devout in her Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with her family. She took great pride in her yard and especially enjoyed mowing.
Along with her parents, Delight was preceded in death by her husband, James B. White Jr.; her daughters, June Medley and Mary Ann Rickard; and her brothers.
Delight is survived
by her children, J.D.
(Bettye) White, Jack (Ginger) White, Carolyn “Kitty” (Kenny) Bowlds; five grandchildren, Andy (Tonya) Hill, April White, Alan White, Josh Nelson and Jenny Rickard; and nine great-grandchildren.
Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the charity of the donor’s choice.
