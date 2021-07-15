ST. AMANT, La. — “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now, there is in store for me the Crown of Righteousness, which the Lord, the Righteous Judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
Della Faye Simmons Keown passed away peacefully at her home and into the loving arms of her Savior on Friday, July 9, 2021. 82 years young, Faye was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Ohio County.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, Truman Keown; her son, Greg Keown; granddaughter Ashley Keown Page; her parents; and seven siblings.
Faye is survived by her children, Steve Keown and Kim Keown McCarta; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Nancy Wilson.
Faye and Truman later made their home in St. Amant, Louisiana with their children. Faye worked at Agrico Plant, from where she retired. She was a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Prairieville, Louisiana, where she served on many committees, as church treasurer, sang in the choir for many years, taught Sunday school and lived the love of her Savior, Jesus Christ, to everyone she met.
We would like to thank New Century Hospice and her family for their loving care of Faye.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 17450 Old Jefferson Hwy., Prairieville, LA 70769 with a graveside burial to follow.
