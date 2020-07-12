Della Florence Case, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born Sept. 14, 1935, at home in Pettit, Kentucky, to Jessie Clarence and Avery Florence Mitchell. Della retired from Daviess County Hospital as a registered nurse. She enjoyed reading, watching UK basketball and attending Pleasant Valley Community Church, where she was a member. Della was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Omer Dean Case Sr.; her parents; and one brother, James Lewis Mitchell of Paducah.
Della is survived by her two sons, Omer Dean (Lynn) Case Jr. of Owensboro and Chris Alan (Carrie) Case of Orono, Minnesota; four granddaughters, Sarah Case of Owensboro, Kathy (D’Mere) Sinclair of Dallas, North Carolina, Lindsey Case of Arlington, Virginia, and Jordan Case of Orono, Minnesota; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Darian and Danika; two brothers, J.W. Mitchell of Humboldt, Arizona, and Billy Mitchell of San Antonio, Texas; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, before a private burial at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley Community Church, 800 Pleasant Valley Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or the Help Office of Owensboro, 1316 West Fourth Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
