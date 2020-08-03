Della Jane Barnett went home to be with the Lord and her soulmate Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home in Reynolds Station. Della Jane Barnett was born Sept. 4, 1944, to the late Oville P. Hall and Ollie May Morris. She was a member of United Christian Church in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Jane was a homemaker and devoted woman to the Lord and her late husband, Walter C. Barnett. Jane enjoyed cooking, shopping, being with her family and friends, and her four-legged companion Rebel. Jane met no stranger, she had a big heart, she was fierce and strong and never had a problem speaking her mind! She was a beautiful, outspoken woman of Cherokee heritage that could make anyone laugh. Jane’s spunk and charisma could light up any room! She was an amazing woman that loved her family and the Lord with all her heart.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Walter C. Barnett who passed away Feb. 7, 2018; a sister, Gwen Barnett; a brother, Jerry Lee Hall; and grandson, Joshua Lilly.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include a son, Marcus (Valerie) Barnett, of Reynolds Station; three daughters, Michelle (Robert) Sorrels, of Falls of Rough, Connie (Craig) Schultz, of Reynolds Station and Toyie (Craig) Cottew, of Rockport, Indiana; brothers, Dwight Hall and Jim Allen, both of Fordsville; sisters, Sylvia Zeirlein, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Judy Rusher and Betty Jo Wills, both of Fordsville; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private with burial following in Deanefield Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Commented