CROMWELL — Della Jean Maiden, 73, of Cromwell, Kentucky, passed away with her family by her side Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 1, 1949, in Ohio County, Kentucky to the late Byron Flener and Lura Phelps Flener. Della was a homemaker and member of Ohio County Seventh Day Adventist. She enjoyed making ceramics, cooking, and gardening.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Pam Maiden of McHenry, and two grandchildren, Heaven Reik and PFC Dustin Maiden.
Funeral services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Della Jean Maiden by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
