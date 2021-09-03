LIVERMORE — Della Jean Ragan, 82, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. Della Jean Guffey was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Wayne County to the late Edwin and Ovaline Shelton Guffey and was married to William Milton Ragan on March 3, 1952. Della Jean was a homemaker and member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing Gospel music with her husband and caring for her dog, “Torie.”
In addition to her parents, Della Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Milton Ragan, who died March 25, 2020.
Survivors include a son, Terry Ragan (Debbie) of Utica; two grandchildren, Sharity Worman (Dustin) and Hunter Ragan (Jessica); four great-grandchildren, Auburn Worman, Addison Worman, Peyton Ragan and Alexa Jones; a sister, Joyce Neal (Bob) of Monticello; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. There will be no public visitation. Della Jean’s services will be streamed live at 5 p.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Signature Healthcare of Hartford for their loving care given to their mother.
The Della Jean Ragan family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buck Creek Baptist Church, 3788 Highway 431 N., Calhoun, KY 42327.
