GREENVILLE — Della Mae Jones, 77, of Greenville, died on July 11, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Winford “Charlie” Jones; daughters, Pam Hardison, Rhonda Waid, and Teresa Hendrix; sisters, Louise Cornelius, Mildred Arnold, and Mary McPherson; brothers, Eugene Wells, Roberts Wells, Clarence Wells, James Allen Wells, and John Wells.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Harmony General Baptist Church, Lewisburg. Burial: Carneal Cemetery, Lewisburg. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at New Harmony General Baptist Church, Lewisburg, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for the funeral will be limited in accordance with state guidelines with masks required.
