CENTRAL CITY — Delma Faye Flener, 81, of Central City, died Saturday, November 20, 2021 at her residence. Ms. Flener was born in Crown Hill, West Virginia, on May 6, 1940. She worked in the garden center at Wal-Mart.
Survivors include her son, Timothy (Luci) Robinson; grandchildren, Misty (Jake) Johnson, Spencer (Jane) Rottgering, Michael Robinson, Seth Rottgering, Sarah Crim; great grandchildren Kyleen, Aubree, Issac, Edge, Miles, Noah, Syruss, Kaine; one brother, Charles Neal.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Kosair Childrens Hospital at kosaircharities@kosair.org.
