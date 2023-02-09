OWENSBORO — Delma Wray Butler Hutchins, 83, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away into the loving arms of her heavenly father on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at her home in Owensboro. Delma Wray Butler was born Oct. 31, 1939 in Hancock County, Kentucky to the late Earl and Jane Husk Butler and was married to Kenneth Randle Hutchins Sept. 16, 1959. She attended Livermore Missionary Baptist Church and was a graduate of Brescia University, majoring in business. Delma was a homemaker and the heart of the family business, Hutch Billiards & Hutch Rentals. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Delma loved going to movies with her grandkids, and also enjoyed family gatherings, watching Westerns, and loved discussing politics. In addition to her parents, Delma was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ken Hutchins, who died June 10, 2022, and by a brother, Jim Butler.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth Hutchins, Jr. and Brad Hutchins (April) both of Owensboro; three daughters, Sherra Lynn Hendricks (Dean) of Hawesville, Rita Collinsworth (Richard) and Peggy Creager both of Owensboro; 15 grandchildren, Michael Hollingsworth, Jennifer Corley, Shannon Simon, Tammy White, Rikki Arnold, Karen Baker, Jordan Howard, James Wooldridge, Vince Wooldridge, Derek Hutchins, Preston Veitch, Kayla Hendricks, Mallory Richards, Andrew Hutchins, and Lance Hutchins; 30 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Larry Butler (Sharon) of Dayton, Ohio, Paul Butler of Tell City, Indiana and Roy Butler (Vicky) of Hawesville; and a sister, Brenda Shillinglaw (Hank) of Hawesville.
Funeral services were held Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Clive Bell officiated. Burial was at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore.
The Delma Hutchins family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
