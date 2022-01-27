Delmar Boyd Freeman, 95, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born December 20, 1926 in McCracken County to the late John and Mary Freeman. Delmar was a retired ironworker with Ironworkers Union Local 103 in Evansville. He was a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #696. He enjoyed carpentry work and woodworking, cookouts with his family, pitching washers, raising a vegetable garden, and dancing years ago with his late wife. Delmar was the last surviving sibling of nine children. Delmar was also preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude Lucille Freeman in July 2019.
Surviving are two daughters, Vickie Lanham, of Owensboro, and Brenda Elliott and husband Toby, of Evansville; a son, John Freeman, of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Kelly Rexing (Jerry), of Evansville, Dave Elliott (Julie), of Newburgh, Calvin Elliott (fiancé LaDawn), of Evansville, Danny Mayton (fiancé Brenda), of Owensboro, and Michael Mayton, of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be Noon Friday, January 28, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial with full military honors will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Noon Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
