Delmar Owen Sosh, 79, of Utica, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 18, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Woodie and Alice Margaret (Coin) Sosh. Delmar was of Pentecostal faith and a retired coal miner. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and woodworking. He believed taking care of his family was his purpose in life and lived it out everyday.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Betty Frances (Mitchell) Sosh; one son, Gregory Sosh; one granddaughter, Natalie Trogdon; and eight sibilings and their spouses, Marlena, Grover, James “Sluggo” (Joyce), Donald “Bones”, Orville “Snake” (Kim), Larry “Jinks”, Sherman “Buggyman” (Helen “Sis”), and Ruby (Buddy).
Survivors include two children, Delena Trogdon and Randy (Sherry) Sosh; two sisters, Nelda Sosh and Reva Dean (Jack Mooneyham); sister-n-law, Darlene; grandchildren, Brandon (Melissa) Trogdon, Tina Sosh, Tonya (Steve) Barr, Ryan (Angela) Sosh, and Nathan Sosh; and six great-grandchildren, Sadie Trogdon, Brantley Trogdon, Easton Trogdon, Kaidyn Barr, Owen Barr, and Jude Sosh.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Delmar Owen Sosh and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
