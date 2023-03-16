HARDINSBURG — Delmar Ray Hurst, 65, of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at his residence. He was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church
Survivors: wife, Betty Hurst; son, Jason Hurst; daughter, Dana Knepper; mother, Wanda Hurst; brothers, Kinchelo Hurst and Gerald Hurst; and sister, Brenda Probus.
Service: Noon Friday, Mar. 17, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Pocket Full of Hope.
