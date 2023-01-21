HARTFORD — Delores Allene Faith Burton, 92, left this world peacefully to continue her life journey Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Sumner, Illinois Apr. 8, 1930, to the late William Everett and Susan Stella Dalton Faith.
Delores was a member of Hartford Second Baptist Church where she spent many years teaching Sunday School to both children and adults. She loved reading, her cats, and, most of all, her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Glendon (Glen) Burton in 1996; her grandson, Ryan Heath Goguen, who passed in October 2021; and seven of her siblings, Delbert, Forrest, Ray, Wendell, and Junior Faith, Eva Lancaster, and Mary Bailey; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Robert) Goguen and Jeanne (Roger Dale) Alsip; grandson, Shawn (Whitney) Goguen and their girls, Mackenzie, Mackelty, and Mackylie.
She was well-loved by all who knew her and was blessed with a large Snodgrass extended family as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford following the visitation. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented