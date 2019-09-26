Delores Boling Powers Trogdon passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lenard and Naomi Alvey Boling. She was a member of Utica Baptist Church, where she was a pianist for 30 years. She also played for several churches beginning at age 12.
Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Annetta Boling Vibbert and Judy Boling Nunnery; and two brothers, Lenard Alton Boling and Ernest Wayne Boling.
Delores worked at G.E. for 20 years, was a realtor for Kurtz Auction and Realty and retired from Southeast and Southwest water districts after 22 years.
Survivors include her son, Steve (Paula) Powers; three grandchildren, Joey (Kimmi) Powers, Matt (Megan) Powers and Jeremy (Isabella) Powers; a stepson, Mark (Mary) Trogdon; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Wanda (Kenneth) Greenwood, Nina Cambron and Cheryl Trunnell; and one brother, Larry Boling of Dickinson, Texas.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery in Hancock County.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Delores Trogdon at www.haleymcginnis.com.
