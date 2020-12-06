LOUISVILLE — Delores “Dee Dee” Kay Rysavy Baur, 76, of Louisville, formerly of Owensboro, died Dec. 3, 2020, at The Episcopal Church Home. Baur graduated from Pacelli High School in Austin, Minnesota, in 1962 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics and family life from College of St. Theresa in Winona, Minnesota, in 1966. An educator throughout her career, she retired as director of Cathedral Preschool in 2000 after helping found it in 1985.
Baur’s Catholic faith served as a guide for her throughout her life. She was a current member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Louisville and previously a member of St. Stephen Cathedral in Owensboro. In 1995, she became a professed member of the Secular Franciscan Order and was active with her local Franciscan community and the Tiffin Franciscan Sisters. Serving the poor and marginalized through extensive volunteer work was at the heart of her spirituality.
Baur loved life and always had a warm smile, a hug, a laugh and a listening ear for anyone she encountered. She loved her family deeply and was a wonderful, caring mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister and friend to many. She relished playing and baking with her grandchildren. She enjoyed time with friends and family, traveling, gardening, reading, watching movies, going to the symphony and Actor’s Theatre and particularly going out to eat followed by ice cream.
Ever the teacher, Baur donated her body to the Department of Anatomical Sciences and Neurobiology at the University of Louisville.
Baur was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John Baur; parents Margaret and Frank Rysavy; and brother Jim Rysavy.
Surviving are her daughter, Amy Greenamyer (T. Lee) of Louisville; son Eric Baur (Emily) of Owensboro; granddaughters Sydney Greenamyer of Louisville and Annabelle Baur of Owensboro; grandsons Miles Baur and Max Baur of Owensboro, and Quinn Greenamyer of Louisville; siblings Mary Rysavy of Black Mountain, North Carolina, Caroline Goergen (Les) of Adams, Minnesota, and Rick Rysavy (Mary Swanson) of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She treasured her beloved friends, including her closest friend, Marthanne “Marcy” Allman.
Due to the pandemic, a Mass of Remembrance will be held at a future date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, Heifer International or by donating to your local food bank.
