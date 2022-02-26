CENTRAL CITY — Delores Jane Carroll Anderson, 77, of Central City, died on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 11:20 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Anderson was born on April 19, 1944, in Henderson. She was a retired housekeeper for Muhlenberg Community hospital and a member of Belton Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed cross-stitching, crafts, attending church, and shopping.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Anderson, and her parents, Nelson and Mary Carroll.
She is survived by her children, Debbie (Lee) Brown, David Anderson, and Danny (Gaila) Anderson; grandchildren, Eugene (Jo Lynn) Lindsey, Chad (Charity) Lindsey, Destiny Anderson, and Austin Anderson; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Patsy Cottrell and Wilma Markquin.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Mike Foster officiating, assisted by Bro. Scotty Brooks. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented