GREENVILLE — Delores Jean “Jeannie” Mitchell, 61, of Greenville, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She worked at Ensign-Bickford and McDonald’s.
Survivors: sisters, Judy Jernigan, Wanda Lambert, Patsy Franklin, Betty (Mike) Dukes, and Janie (Raymond) Groves.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Memorial Gardens in Powderly.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
