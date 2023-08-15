Delores Jean Piper, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. She was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Paradise to the late Leonard Grubbs and Ovada Smith Grubbs. Delores retired from the photo lab at Wal-Mart. She loved reading, photos, cooking, watching Westerns, animals, and meeting people, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Laura (Kevin) Wilson and Melissa Edge; son, Darek (Catrina) Piper; five grandchildren, Amber (Matt) Phelps, Theron (Lena) Wilson, Ainsley (Jackson) Brett, Ashby Piper (Trevor Harmon), and Gracie Nash; five great-grandchildren, Avery Phelps, Claire Phelps, Parker Brett, Kadi Hart, and Tristan Stapleton; and her siblings, Anna Hardison, Boober Grubbs (the late Ruth Ann Grubbs), Darrell Grubbs (Kathy), Glen Grubbs, Paul Grubbs, Jerry Grubbs (Kathy), Darlene Walters (the late Patrick), and Robyn Steward.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Kentucky 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
A special thank you to her caregivers at the Hermitage for their loving care and friendship.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
