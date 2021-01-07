FORDSVILLE — Deloris Jane Canary, 81, of Fordsville, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at her home. She was born in Easton to the late Elmer and Eula Dell Richards. She had previously operated a florist and retired from Commonwealth Community Bank. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
She was preceded also in death by her husband, Ernie D. Canary; brothers June Richards and Dirk Richards; and a sister, Josephine Hayes.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff (Paula) Canary of Elizabethtown and Eric Canary of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Jared (Angie) Canary of Fordsville and Jacqulyn (Joe) Rascoe of Elizabethtown; three great-grandchildren, Daisy Canary of Fordsville and Zuri and Elijah Rascoe of Elizabethtown; and a brother, Alton Ray Richards of Hardinsburg.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday at Providence Baptist Church in Fordsville. Private burial will be in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
